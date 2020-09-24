NIA raids 6 locations in J&K in LoC trade case

Srinagar: Two days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its probe into the LoC trade case, the agency on Thursday once again swung into action and did searches at six locations in the valley.

An NIA official in Delhi said that the anti-terror probe agency was carrying out searches in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the cross border trade case. The official said that the raids started in the morning at three places which then extended to six places by afternoon.

During the morning raids, the NIA carried out searches in the residential premises of Mohammad Iqbal Lone and Khursheed Ahmad Lone, both are the residents of Parimpora in Kashmir.

“As the NIA is getting leads during the raids, so the number of locations is going to increase,” the official said.

The NIA on Tuesday had carried out searches in the residences of several traders in connection with illegalities in LoC trade case. The traders included Peer Arshid Iqbal aka Ashu, a resident of Baramulla and currently lodged in the Kathua jail in Jammu in a narcotics case; Tariq Ahmad Sheikh also a resident of Baramulla and proprietor of Sheikh Brothers and Hamid Brothers, and currently lodged in Baramulla jail in a narcotics case.

The NIA has also raided the premises of Bashir Ahmad Sofi, a Hurriyat leader and resident of Baramulla; Abdul Hamid Lone, a resident of Sopore and owner of Asha Traders. During the searches at their residence the NIA has recovered several incriminating documents and digital devices.