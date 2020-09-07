Pak Army chief warns India of any misadventure, reminds Balakot response

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has sent out an open warning to India, claiming that his country would win the “fifth generation or hybrid war”.

Addressing a ceremony marking Defence Day and Martyrs’ Day at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Sunday, Bajwa said Pakistan is facing multiple challenges aimed at discrediting the country and its armed forces.

“We are facing the challenge that has been imposed on us in the form of the fifth generation or hybrid war. Its purpose is to discredit the country and its armed forces and spread chaos”, he said.

“We are well aware of this danger. We will surely succeed in winning this war with the cooperation of the nation.”

Giving out an open and clear warning without naming India, Bajwa said that Pakistan will give a befitting response to every aggression if a war is imposed.

“I want to send a message to my nation and the world that Pakistan is a peace-loving country. But if war is imposed on us, we will befittingly response to every aggression.

“We are always ready to defeat nefarious intentions of the enemy,” he said.

Hitting out at India, Bajwa said that in 1965, Pakistan had defeated India, an enemy he said many times greater in might than it.

He also reminded Pakistan’s response to the 2019 Balakot airstrikes by India, insisting that there should be no doubt on the country’s readiness to respond.

“Pakistan had again demonstrated this in response to the failed airstrikes at Balakot and the enemy should have no doubt about it.

“We want peace in the whole world and especially in our region. Pakistan’s key role in peace efforts in Afghanistan is a testament to that, but our neighbour India has, as always, taken an irresponsible stance,” Bajwa added.