Pakistan plans to flood J&K with weapons before winter

New Delhi: Ahead of winter, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence has planned to flood Jammu and Kashmir with weapons to create unrest in the Valley, government sources said. To do so, ISI has procured a sizable number of Hexacopters from a Chinese firm associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the pretext of protecting China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) assets.

The sources said that due to the strong anti-infiltration grid established by India’s security forces, Pakistan is unable to push neither terrorists nor weapons to increase violence levels in the Valley.

“Pakistan’s ISI has been given an ultimatum to push in maximum infiltrators along with weapons into Kashmir before onset of winter, when the undergrowth/bushes in most infiltration prone areas will die down due to dew and snowfall,” the source said.

It was further stated that the ISI has reportedly analysed the rules of engagement followed by Indian Security forces that they do not fire when an intruder along the Line of Control is seen without a weapon.

“Therefore, this modus operandi to infiltrate terrorists without weapons and sending weapons separately by drones or other means has been instituted to reduce the risk of terrorists getting eliminated at the Line of Control itself,” the source said

ISI has procured Hexacopters from a Chinese firm associated with the CPEC.

Recently, security forces have recovered EMEI Type 97 NSR rifles manufactured by Norinco company of China, which is a standard issue to PLA soldiers and also gifted to Pakistan Frontier Force as part of CPEC cooperation.

On the intervening night of September 23 and September 24, two suspected persons travelling in a Mahindra Bolero from Jammu to South Kashmir were arrested while transporting one Chinese-made Norinco/EMEI Type 97 NSR rifle, four magazines with 190 rounds, one AK-47 rifle with four magazines with 218 rounds and three grenades. Reportedly this consignment was dropped through a drone at Samba.

On September 23, 2020, five AK-47 rifles, and two Pistols were recovered in Ferozpur Mamdot sector. Two AK assault rifles, one pistol, three AK magazines and 90 rounds which were airdropped by a Pakistani drone in a village in Akhnoor region were seized by Jammu and Kashmir Police on September 22.

Again on September 18, two AK-56 rifles, two pistols and four grenades were recovered along the Line of Control in Rajouri Sector.

Intelligence inputs suggest that the weapons were likely to have been dropped by Pakistani drones.

On September 14, in the Gurez sector of North Kashmir when a group of terrorists attempting to infiltrate from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir were challenged, they abandoned their rucksacks before jumping into the Kishenganga river. One Chinese-made Norinco QBZ 95 rifle was recovered along with other weapons and bodies of two terrorists who drowned in the river recovered. The Chinese-made QBZ 95 is used by soldiers of Pakistan Frontier Corps.

Border Security Force troops on September 12 recovered a AK-47 rifle, a M16 Rifle and two pistols which were smuggled across the International Border fence in Ferozpur Kudian.

On September 8, alert troops recovered a AK-47, an M-4 Rifle, two magazines, six pistols which was smuggled through International Border sector.

Security forces have stated that they think before winters Pakistan would push in more weapons in the Valley through temporary underground tunnels across the LoC.