Pakistan violates ceasefire in three J&K Sectors

Srinagar: Pakistani troops on Tuesday violated the ceasefire thrice on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, indulging in unprovoked firing and shelling on Indian positions.

Pakistan first targeted Indian positions in Poonch district, to which the Indian forces retaliated in a befitting manner.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistani troops fired with small firearms and fired mortar shells along the LoC in Mankote Sector at 4.30 am.

In the afternoon, another similar ceasefire violation was reported from Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district.

“At about 5.15 pm, Pakistan again violated ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district. The Indian Army retaliated to these firings.”

Pakistan has violated the LoC ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999 as many as 3,186 times this year, killing 24 Indian civilians and injuring over 100 others.