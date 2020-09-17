PM Modi’s 70th B’day: Wishes pour in including from Nepal PM, Putin, Johnson

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, wishes from home and abroad poured in for him.

Extending his greetings, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli tweeted: “Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness.

“We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries.”

In his message to Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: “I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda.”

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to wish Modi and said: “Happy Birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. You have set an example of Indian life values and democratic tradition.

UK Prime Minister Borsi Johnson also wished the prime minister on his 70th birthday.

“I pray to God that he always keeps you healthy and happy and the nation continues to receive your invaluable services.”

Extending his wishes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Wishing a Happy Birthday to the most popular leader of the country who is always committed towards the service of the nation and devoted towards welfare of poor.”

In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life.”

Extending his wishes to the Prime Minister, Union Information & Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said: “PM Modi has no competition with any political party, everytime he breaks his own record. He has a great vision for the country.”

Javadekar was speaking at the launch of a website and e-book dedicated to the Prime Minister.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi too wished the Prime Minister on his birthday.

In a letter written in Hindi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wished the Prime Minister and congratulated him “on your hard work in taking the country to new heights”.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “Wishing Narendra Modiji a very happy birthday. May God bless him with a long and healthy life dedicated to the service of the nation”.

Opposition leader and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has also extended birthday greetings.

“I extend my warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. May you be blessed with the best of health to lead the nation through these testing times,” said Chandrababu Naidu.

He also shared a photograph with Modi.

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju also joined the political leaders in greeting Modi.

“Happy birthday to the dear son of Bharat, Narendra Modi,” said Veerraju.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a letter to the Prime Minister said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday and pray the God to shower his blessings on you to serve the nation for many more years.”