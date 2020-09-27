President Ram Nath Kovind gives nod to three farm bills

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday (September 27, 2020) approved the three farm bills that have triggered protests by farmers especially in Punjab and Haryana.

According to a gazette notification, the President gave his assent to the three bills: The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 on Sunday.

The President’s assent comes amid severe criticism of the bill by the Opposition in the manner with which they were passed in the Parliament.

Also, since its approval in both the Houses, protests have erupted in many parts of the country against the three farm bills.