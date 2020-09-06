Rajnath discusses regional security, bilateral issues, in Tehran

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed issues of regional security, including Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation during his stopover in Tehran while on his way back to India from Russia.

Singh held a meeting on Saturday with Iran’s Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, at the latter’s request.

As per the Defence Ministry, the meeting between the two took place in a cordial and warm atmosphere. Both leaders emphasised the age-old cultural, linguistic, and civilisational ties between India and Iran.

“They discussed ways to take forward bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional security issues, including peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

The Minister had gone to Moscow to participate in a joint meeting of Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

In Moscow, Singh met his Chinese counterpart, General Wei Fenghe, on September 4 on the sidelines of the SCO meeting and held discussions on the border issues between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.