Rhea grilled 6 hours by NCB, questioning to continue on Monday

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was steeling herself for possible arrest by the NCB on Sunday, was allowed to leave the anti-narcotics agency’s office here after a gruelling six-hour-long session of questioning.

She has been summoned again on Monday as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has arrested her brother Showik on Friday, continues its investigations in the drugs angle emerging in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

As per preliminary information, Rhea was mostly questioned by the NCB sleuths on the narcotics angle now shrouding Sushant’s death.

Rhea, who did not appear to be flustered as she stepped out, underwent interrogation by several teams of NCB sleuths at the agency’s Zonal Office on the third floor of the Exchange Building in Ballard Estate, before they finally permitted her to go home after 6 pm in her own vehicle.

Earlier on Sunday, a NCB team including Sameer Wankhede, who is heading the investigation, and a woman official had gone to pick up Rhea at her home in PrimRose Apartments in Santacruz but she opted to go in her own car along with a Mumbai Police escort, amid speculation that she would be arrested.

The 28-year old actress, who has already been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, reached the NCB office for questioning, a day after her brother was sent to NCB custody till September 9.

Besides Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, and drug peddlers Abdel Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra are also in NCB cuctody.

Though Rhea had earlier denied consuming drugs, she had reportedly admitted that Sushant used to take marijuana and despite her efforts, she could not control him.