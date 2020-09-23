Rs 85 lakh cash seized in Assam’s Dibrugarh airport, 4 held

Guwahati: Four youths, carrying Rs 85 lakh in cash, were arrested from Assam’s Dibrugarh airport on Wednesday, just before they boarded a Delhi-bound flight, police said.

Police said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) troopers, during the security check, detected the large amount of cash in two cartons carried by the four youths, who had come from Khonsa in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh by road.

The youths and the seized cash were handed over to Income Tax department officials for further enquiry.

Meanwhile, a new case of ‘honey-trapping’ leading to blackmail – a crime which is being increasingly reported in Assam – occurred at Howli area in the state’s Barpeta district.

Five youths were arrested on Tuesday after they made a fake video of a local businessman and demanded at least Rs 5 lakh from him. The businessman, however, informed the police, who laid a trap and arrested the youths.