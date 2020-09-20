RS chairman contemplating action against members responsible for House ruckus

New Delhi: Soon after an unprecedented ruckus broke out in the Rajya Sabha with some House members squatting in the premises that forced the Lok Sabha to be delayed, a high-level meeting was convened at the residence of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

The meeting at the Rajya Sabha Chairman’s house was believed to be over the ruckus created by MPs of certain opposition parties in the upper house earlier on Sunday where some members like TMC’s Derek O’Brien and AAP member Sanjay Singh went aggressive and tore up documents. The intimidation of the Chair was not taken lightly by the Chairman, say sources.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narain Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Meanwhile, further complicating the matter, the Congress party moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narain Singh for not entertaining opposition’s demand of a division of votes on the passage of the two agri Bills.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel while speaking to the media said, “Our demands for division were not met and the conduct of the Deputy Chairman was not according to democratic norms.” However, it is uncertain whether it came up during the high-level meet.