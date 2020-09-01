Published On: Tue, Sep 1st, 2020

Same sex-marriage triggers uproar in UP

Fatehpur: A same-sex marriage in Uttar Pradesh has landed the couple in a soup, forcing them to seek police protection. While one of the girls hails from Fatehpur, the other is from Kanpur.

The girls, however, alleged that this is a ploy to take them to Kanpur and then separate them

The couple got married last week. Komal from Fatehpur is the ‘wife’ to Kanpur’s Poonam.

Komal and Poonam, on Monday, reached the Sadar police station and gave a written application for protection.

A police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that they would assess the threat perception before taking any action.

Poonam’s mother said that she was ready to accept the marriage and the ‘couple’ can stay with them.

