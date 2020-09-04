Security forces three JeM terror hidouts in J&K’s Tral; Encounter on in Pulwama

Srinagar: The security forces on Friday busted three hideouts belonging to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Buchoo-Kamla forests of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Based on specific information regarding JeM terrorists in Buchoo-Kamla forests of the Tral area, the J&K Police along with the Army launched a search operation early morning and during the process, three hideouts were busted and subsequently destroyed,’’ the J&K police said.

“Each hideout seems roughly 5 ft × 4ft ×4 ft and were in the axis of the Kamla forests in Tral,” it said.

The incriminating material belonging to the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has been recovered from the three hideouts along with suspected IED material. All the material found from the spot has been taken into custody for the purpose of investigation, the J&K Police said.

A case FIR number 78/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station, Tral, it added.

Meanwhile, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday. This is the second encounter in Kashmir in less than 12 hours.

The encounter started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the Babhoora area in Pulwama on the basis of specific information about terrorists hiding there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under heavy fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Babhoora area of Pulwama. The police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district in which one army officer sustained injuries and three terrorist were killed.