Shiv Sena activists protest against Kangana across Mumbai, actress reacts

Mumbai: Shiv Sena activists at the behest of party bosses on Friday held protests against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her recent remarks targeted at Mumbai, its police and her Taliban jibe at the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

On Friday afternoon the women’s wing of the Dindoshi Vidhan Sabha constituency protested by beating Kangana’s effigy and posters with shoes and slippers and shouting “Kangana Ranaut haye haye” and “Kangana Ranaut hosh mein aao”.

Protests also took place in other parts of Mumbai including the suburbs. Widespread protests took place in cities like Thane, Palghar, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik.

This happened after Kangana Ranaut made several remarks targeted at Mumbai city comparing it with POK, called the Mumbai Police a “sham in the name of Police force” and took a jibe at the politicians using the word “Taliban”.

“Kangana has no right to stay in Mumbai, we will make sure she can’t enter Mumbai, we will beat her to death with stones and rods just how we lynched Palghar Sadhus. How you promoted yourself from POK to Taliban just in one day is commendable,” the actress tweeted on Friday afternoon.

“If you are openly threatening me to lynch me like Palghar Sadhus with stones and rods if I come to Mumbai it’s only because you got away with it you killed innocent people and faced no consequences this has empowered you, we want #CBIForPalghar #CBIForPalgharLynching,” she wrote in a separate tweet.

Reacting to a news piece saying Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has “no right to stay” in Mumbai and Maharashtra, the actress tweeted: “He is taking his own calls on my democratic rights, from POK to Taliban in one day.”

Protests took place across the state after Kangana’s jibe on Twitter where political activists raised slogans condemning the actress, stoned her posters and hit the same with shoes and also burnt her posters and effigies.

Reacting to a news piece showing a video of the protests held by women at Dindoshi, the actress tweeted: “After Sushant and Sadhus murder now beating my posters with chappals for my opinions on administration, it seems Mumbai is addicted to blood.”

In a separate tweet later in the day, Kangana wrote: “Kisi ke baap ka nahi hai Maharashtra. Maharashtra usika hai jisne Marathi gaurav ko pratishthit kiya hai. Aur main danke ki chot pe kehti hoon haan main Maratha hoon. Ukhado mera kya ukhadoge. (Maharashtra does not belong to anybody’s father. Maharashtra only belongs to those who have established Marathi honour. And I am saying this that I am a Maratha. Do whatever you wish.)”