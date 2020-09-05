Soldier martyred, 2 others injured in LoC ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K

Srinagar: An Indian soldier was martyred and two others injured on Saturday in firing on the LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan troops, which indulged in repeated ceasefire violations in several sectors.

Defence sources said the soldier was martyred and two others injured in Naugam Sector of the LoC. The Indian Army retaliated strongly to the firing by Pakistan troops.

Pakistan troops repeatedly violated the LoC ceasefire on Saturday in Shahpur, Kirni, and Degwar Sectors in Poonch district as well.

The first ceasefire violation was reported in the morning and the second in the evening in Poonch.

Villagers living in Shahpur, Kirni, and Degwar Sectors remained huddled inside their homes, fearing for their lives during the day.

Pakistan has done 2,730 LoC ceasefire violations since the beginning of this year. In all, 24 Indian civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in these incidents.