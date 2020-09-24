Teacher held for raping 6-year-old

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A Shiksha Mitra in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old student inside a primary school in Meerut district.

Circle officer of Mawana area, Uday Pratap Singh, said that a case of rape has been registered against the accused and appropriate sections of POCSO Act will also be invoked since the victim is a minor.

According to reports, the accused is a teacher (Shiksha Mitra) in a village primary school.

The incident came to light after the girl informed her family members on Tuesday and they, along with the villagers, rushed to the school and thrashed the accused.

A few people later locked the accused inside a classroom and informed the police.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Mawana, Kamlesh Goel, and circle officer Uday Pratap also rushed to the school with police force and convinced the villagers to hand over the accused to the police.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and the accused will be produced in court on Thursday.