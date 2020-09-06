Terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin is working with Pakistan’s ISI

New Delhi: Pakistans ISI has now certified that Syed Salahuddin, Ameer, Hizbul Mujahideen works for the agency (ISI) notorious for training, securing and harbouring terrorist organisations operating from its land.

As much as Pakistan tries to hoodwink international agencies on its terror links, India can now expose the undisputed and clear cut proof that can get Pakistan into big trouble with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review meet scheduled next month.

“It is certified that Syed Muhammad Yousaf Shah, Ameer Hizbul Mujahideen is working with Inter Services Intelligence (ISI Islamabad),” the document issued by ISI says.

The Pakistani document accessed by the Indian security and intelligence agencies provides incontrovertible evidence that terrorist outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin is a “bona fide” official of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Forget about hiding its links with terrorists on its own soil and supporting them in a clandestine manner, here is Pakistan giving a valid vehicle pass and high security clearance to one of the world’s most wanted terrorists.

Whatever be the identity or alias of the person, here is the ISI issuing a document naming Ameer Hizb ul Mujahideen as working for ISI.

This is exactly what India’s case has been.

The document issued by Wajahat Ali Khan, Director Office Commanding of the Directorate of Intelligence issued in Islamabad on September 20, 2019 and is valid up to December 31, 2020.

The document is issued in the name of Syed Muhammad Yousaf Shah aka Syed Salahuddin. The document certifies that he is a “bona fide official” working with ISI.

Salahuddin, the documents says, has security clearance and should not be stopped unnecessarily. The vehicle is a Toyota Land Cruiser Black V8 model. The registration number of the vehicle is IDL 5577.

Pakistan’s case is up for review in October for the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and now there is clear evidence is coming to light of Islamabad’s continuing financial support to terror outfits.

A new document accessed by security agencies confirms links of a terror group head with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

This will make the situation difficult as Pakistan’s Grey Listing will be up at the upcoming FATF Plenary session.