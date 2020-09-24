Terrorists attack CRPF patrol party in J&K’s Budgam, ASI martyred

Srinagar: Terrorists on Thursday attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrol party in Chadura area of Budgam district on Thursday, seriously injuring an ASI rank officer who later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

According to the reports, the martyred ASI has been identified as Nu Badole. He belonged to Nagpur in Maharashtra. He was attacked by the terrorists and his service rifle was also looted by the terrorists before they fled from the scene.

Sources said that attack on the CRPF patrol party took place around 7.45 am in the Badipora area of Chadura in Budgam district.

A senior police official said that motorcycle-borne terrorists fired upon the troops of B/117 Bn CRPF at 07.45 am. One ASI of 117 Bn sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to the 92 Base Army Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a massive search operation to nab or neutralise the terrorists responsible for the act.

This is the second terror attack in Budgam district in the last 24 hours as earlier on Wednesday night, terrorists attacked and shot dead a block development council chairman in the Khag area of Budgam, said sources.