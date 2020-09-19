Three arms smugglers arrested by Bihar STF

Patna: In a joint operation by Bihar STF and Patna Police, three arms smugglers were arrested from a bus stand in Patna on Saturday.

Police also seized 8 semi-automatic pistols and ammunition from their possession. Officers suspect that the arms were meant to be used during the upcoming Bihar Assembly election. The investigation revealed that the arms consignment was sent to Bhojpur district for use during the election.

Rajiv Ranjan, the SP of STF said: “Our officers had inputs about movement of a notorious arms trafficker Raju Yadav. He received arms from an illegal manufacturing unit in Munger and he was about to deliver to his client in Ara.”

“We had inputs about the movement of Raju Yadav. Subsequently, we laid a trap at Meethapur bus terminal in Patna. When he deboarded the bus, our men in civil clothes followed him. Yadav was carrying a military airbag,” Ranjan said.

The sleuths have recovered 8 semi automatic country-made pistol of 7.65 caliber and 16 magazines from Raju, Ranjan said. The other accused were identified as Mahendra Singh and Ajit Kumar. The accused revealed that the deal between them was set for Rs 20,000 per pistol and Rs 1 lakh given as advance. The remaining Rs 60,000 would be given at the time of delivery.

“The accused further revealed that the cost of such weapons is Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 normally. The price has risen in the time of election due to high demand,” he added.