Three arrested for glorifying terrorism in J&K’s Pampore

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested three people for glorifying terrorism by pasting posters and banners of terrorists in Pampore town.

Sources said that the Pampore Police along with 50 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested three persons and seized posters and banners of terrorists from their possession.

All of the three arrested persons were booked under relevant sections of IPC at Pampore police station, said an official.

The arrested locals have been identified as Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Irshad Ahmad Sofi and Shakir Ahmad Dar. While Nadeem and Irshaad are Pampore residents, Shakir is a resident of Baramulla, said a police official.

The security forces also recovered two desktop computer, a printer from printing press ‘Rampage Advertising Agency Rengreth Srinagar’.

Further investigations were in progress, said an official.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army and the CRPF on Friday busted an Al-Badr terror module involved in grenade hurling incidents, officials said.

The police said one uncategorised terrorist identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Pandith, a resident of Sopore in North Kashmir, and his two associates identified as Abdul Majeed Dar and Mubashir Ahmad Dar, both residents of Sopore, were arrested.

“They were involved in a grenade hurling incident at the Warpora Sopore police post,” the police said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is in progress. More arrests are expected, the police said.