Three Maoists killed in gunfight with police in Telangana

Hyderabad: In another exchange of fire between Maoists and police in Telangana, three left-wing extremists, including two women, were killed in the state’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Police said the incident occurred when the police were conducting search operations in Chennapuram forests in Cherla mandal following information about the movement of Maoists in the area.

District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said after the exchange of fire, police found bodies of three Maoists, including two women. Police also recovered one 8 mm rifle, explosive material and a kit bag from the scene.

Police were continuing search for some Maoists who escaped during the exchange of fire.

This is the second exchange of fire between police and Maoists in north Telangana in less than a week.

Two Maoists were killed in a similar incident in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on September 19.

Eight Maoists have been killed in four exchanges in the region this month. Five of them were gunned down in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, bordering Chhattisgarh.

Maoists have stepped up their activities in recent weeks to regroup themselves in Telangana.

Police have heightened the vigil in the districts bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy visited these districts in July. He again visited Asifabad district early this month and camped there for five days to review the situation with top officials.