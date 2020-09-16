Trio behind Aligarh jewellery shop robbery held after shootout in Noida

Noida: The three men who allegedly looted a jewellery shop in Aligarh last week were arrested in Noida on Wednesday after an encounter with the police.

According to the police, the gunfight broke out on a road leading to Delhi around 4 pm when the trio was approaching the National Capital on a motorcycle. They were intercepted at a check-post set up by the Sector 39 police station.

The three accused have been identified as Saurabh, Mohit and Rohit. All three hail from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district.

“The trio has been injured in the encounter and have been taken to a hospital for treatment,” said a senior police officer.

“After the initial investigation, it was learnt that the trio was behind the daylight robbery in the jewellery shop in Aligarh on September 11,” said the official.

Some stolen items have been recovered from them and their two-wheeler has been impounded. Further details and their criminal history are being looked into by the police.

The robbery took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on September 11. Store workers assumed the men were customers and they were offered sanitisers.

The robbers sanitised their hands and then casually pointed country-made guns at the store workers and proceeded to escape with the jewellery. The entire incident was caught on CCTV and went viral on social media.