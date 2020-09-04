Two terrorist killed, army officer injured in J&K’s Baramulla encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorist was killed and an army officer injured in an ongoing encounter in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

The encounter started in Yedipora after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area on the basis of a specific information about terrorists hiding there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Two terrorist has been eliminated. Joint operation in progress,” army said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said it had solved the May 2020 terror attack in which two BSF troopers were killed in Ganderbal district.

A police statement said on Friday that five accused have been arrested in the May 20 terror attack case that took place in Ganderbal district in which two BSF jawans were killed. Two ambulances and two two-wheelers have also been seized from the accused, it added.

“Five uncategorized militants of ISJK who helped in transporting, logistics, planning and executing the attack have been arrested.

“Four vehicles were seized which include two private ambulances, a bike and a scooty.

“One of the ambulances was used to transport the militants from Bijbehara in Anantnag district to Pandach.

“Bike and the scooty were used to carry out the attack and escape after looting of weapons from the injured jawans.

“Second ambulance was used to transport the militants back to Bijbehara from Srinagar.

“Furthermore, categorized terrorists of ISJK involved in the attack have also been neutralized in two separate encounters at Zadibal, Srinagar and Hatigam, Bijbehara and looted weapons of BSF jawans have been recovered,” the statement added.