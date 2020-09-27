Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Pulwam, encounter on

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter with security forces at Samboora area of Awantipore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.

The encounter between the security comprising RR, CRPF and the police with terrorists took place after forces cordoned off the area and launced a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of some terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in the encounter at Awantipore,” police said.

As per reports, an Army jawan has also got injured and the cordon will remain all night as few more terrorists are believed to be holed up in the area.

Till reports last came in the gun battle with the remaining terrorists was on.