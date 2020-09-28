UP Cong, PSPL protest against farm laws

Lucknow: The Congress and the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), on Monday, held separate agitations in Lucknow to protest against the farmers’ bills.

Hundreds of workers of both the parties clashed with the police, which had to use mild force to disperse the crowds.

The Congress workers broke the barricades at the Parivartan Chowk while the PSPL workers shouted slogans outside their office in the Mall Avenue area.

Many workers of both the parties were taken into custody.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “The police have used unwarranted force on our workers who were agitating peacefully. This is an infringement of our democratic rights. A large number of our leaders have been placed under house arrest while workers have also been prevented from participating in the programme.”