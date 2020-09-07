WB BJP woman leader shot, seriously injured by assailants

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women’s cell leader Radharani Naskar was shot and seriously injured by unidentified assailants on Monday in West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district.

The incident occurred in broad daylight at Raghudebpur village in Bishnupur police station jurisdiction when Radharani was shot in the back of her head. She was admitted to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata in a critical condition.

Naskar was the booth committee Vice-President and the BJP’s Mahila Morcha cashier. Her husband Arun Naskar is President of the BJP’s local booth committee at Bishnupur.

According to sources, a group of armed miscreants, allegedly backed by the Trinamool Congress, barged into her house while looking for Arun, who was not present. They beat up Radharani and fired at her, before fleeing.

The local people rushed Radharani to a primary healthcare centre, but she was shifted to Kolkata hospital in the afternoon after her condition deteriorated.

BJP Mahila Morcha leader Agnimitra Paul visited Radharani at the hospital. “She was shot by Trinamool Congress-backed goons. Complete lawlessness is prevailing all across Bengal as the criminals know they will never be punished in Mamata Banerjee’s rule as long as they are Trinamool supporters,” Paul alleged, adding that Radharani is fighting for her life.

Meanwhile, angry villagers staged a sit-in at the village to demand the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Mainak Bandopadhyay of Bishnupur police station said that a special team has already started investigating the case though no arrest has been made.

A team of police officials, led by DSP Jibanesh Roy, also visited the spot.

West Bengal Education Minister and TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee condemned the attack. “Whoever has done this will be punished. The police will take strict action against them,” he told media persons here.