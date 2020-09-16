Wife gets life imprisonment in Kolkata lawyer’s murder case

Kolkata: A West Bengal district court on Wednesday sentenced Anindita Dey, wife of deceased Calcutta High Court lawyer Rajat Kumar Dey, to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of her husband and tampering with evidence.

In its order the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 or six-month jail term if the amount was not paid. The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court at Barasat in North 24-Parganas pronounced the judgment.

While being taken out of the courtroom to the prison van, Anindita shouted: “I have been framed in the case. I will continue to fight for justice till the last drop of my blood.”

New Town police station had arrested Calcutta High Court lawyer Rajat Kumar Dey’s wife Anindita Dey, on the suspicion of murdering her husband. She had divulged misleading statements during the course of interrogation on the basis of which she had been booked.

Rajat was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a room in his flat at DB 97 in New Town — Rajarhat area on November 25, 2018. His wife Anindita had initially claimed that Rajat had died due to cardiac arrest. But later the autopsy examination report confirmed that Rajat had died due to strangulation.

Police sources said that Rajat was choked to death using a mobile phone’s charger cord. The investigators had seized Anindita’s mobile phone and laptop for further enquiry and found further evidence of the case.