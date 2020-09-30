Wild elephant tramples man to death in Jharkhand

Ranchi: A 60-year-old man was trampled to death while another woman was injured by a rampaging elephant in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place in Maheshpur village under the Pahadpur panchayat in Giridih district. The elephant got separated from its herd and turned rogue before entering the village.

The deceased, who has been identified as Khooblal Mandal, was walking in the field when he was trampled to death by the elephant, which also injured another woman of the same village.

The villagers informed the forest department about the rampaging elephant, besides demanding compensation for the kin of the victim.

According to forest department data, more than 1,200 people have been killed by rampaging elephants in Jharkhand since the creation of the state in 2000.