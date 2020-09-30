Yogi calls up Hathras victim’s father, announces Rs 25L aid

Lucknow: Amid an uproar over the cremation of the body of a Dalit gang-rape victim early on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the 19-year-old woman’s father in Hathras district and offered his condolences.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family, apart from a job to one of its members. The family would also be given a house.

The victim’s father sought the harshest punishment for the four accused arrested for the crime reported on September 14. The young woman had died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday and her body was allegedly cremated forcibly by Hathras police on the night of September 29-30.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi said that the Chief Minister assured the woman’s father of the most stringent action against the culprits and all possible help to the family.

Earlier in the day, the CM set up a Special Investigation Team led by Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop to probe and submit a report on the crime in seven days.