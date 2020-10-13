13 gold bars seized from train in Assam, 4 arrested

Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 13 gold bars worth Rs 1.12 crore from a train in Assam and arrested four persons in this connection, an official said on Monday.

Northeast Frontier Railways’s (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said that acting on secret information, a team of the RPF conducted a raid on the Avadh Assam Express between Guwahati and Barpeta and arrested four people, including a woman, seized gold weighing 2.15 kg from them.

“All the four people were apprehended on the train itself between Guwahati and Barpeta Road and taken off at the Barpeta Road station (in western Assam),” Chanda said.

Three of them are from West Bengal, and one is from Jharkhand. They were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and a case was registered against them.