4 held for thrashing man, urinating on him

Deoria (UP): Four persons have been arrested for allegedly beating a man, urinating on him and snapping his “janeu” (sacred thread) over a land dispute, in the Sakarpar area of Deoria district.

The man posted a video on his Twitter account, in which he narrated the entire story. He also lodged a complaint with the police.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Shishyapal, told reporters, “One Anish Chand Dwivedi has a land dispute with his neighbour Satish Yadav. On Sunday night, Anish posted a video on Twitter stating that he had been beaten up by the accused who also urinated in his mouth and broke his janeu.”

The SP said that all the four accused have been arrested on Monday and a case has been registered under the requisite sections.