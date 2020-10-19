Amid border row, Indian Army apprehends Chinese soldier in Eastern Ladakh

New Delhi: India detained a Chinese soldier in the Demchok sector across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

As per the statement, India has received a request from the PLA about the whereabouts of the soldier. “A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier,” it added.

The Chinese soldier’s identity card has been confiscated and some more documents have also been recovered. According to him, he came in search of his yak. The intelligence agencies are questioning him.

“A PLA soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on October 19, 2020 after he had strayed across the LAC,” Indian Army in a statement said.

The statement added, “As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities.”

Winters have arrived on the Himalayas and soldiers now face the prospect of braving temperate — 30 degrees below zero degree Celsius.