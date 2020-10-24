Army shoots down quadcopter near LoC in J&K’s Keran sector

Srinagar: The Army shot down a quadcopter near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran Sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, official sources said.

“A quadcopter (DJI Mavic 2 Pro model) was shot down this morning by the Indian Army on the LoC in Kupwara district,” an Army statement said.

It is not the first time a quadcopter has been shot along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir.

In June, a Pakistani drone was shot down by the BSF in Hiranagar Sector on the International Border in Jammu. Arms and ammunition, including one M-4 US rifle, were seized.

Last month, a consignment of weapons was dropped from a drone for terror outfits in the Rajouri Sector. Three terrorists were arrested by the security forces when they went to Rajouri to receive the consignment of weapons.