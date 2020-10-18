Ballia firing accused Dhirendra, 2 others arrested

Lucknow: Dhirendra Pratap Singh, the absconding main accused in the Ballia murder case, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in Lucknow on Sunday morning, police said.

Dhirendra, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was arrested near the Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomti Nagar area.

Two other accused, Santosh Yadav and Amarjeet Yadav, were also arrested on Sunday.

On Thursday, a 46-year-old man was killed in a firing over a dispute at a meeting for the allotment of ration shops in Durjanpur village in Reoti area in Ballia district.

The crime took place in the presence of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the Circle Officer of the area.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognisance of the Ballia shooting and directed that the SDM, CO and police personnel present on the spot be suspended immediately and strictest action taken against the accused.

He said that the role of the officers shall be investigated and, if found guilty, would be proceeded against.

Jai Prakash, 46, was allegedly shot at by Dhirendra Pratap Singh when the meeting for the allotment of ration shops was cancelled by the SDM due to a dispute between members of self-help groups.

Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said that an FIR was registered against 15-20 people on the complaint of the victim’s brother Chandrama.