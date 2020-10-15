Bihar Dy CM levels money laundering charges against Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: A day after allegations against Tej Pratap Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi levelled cheating and money laundering charges against his brother and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

Modi referred to an affidavit submitted by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav while filing his nomination to contest the Assembly election from Raghopur constituency in Vaishali.

“As per his 2015 affidavits, Tejashwi reveals that he had given a loan of Rs 1.07 crore to an Indian company. Now, in 2020, he has given a loan of Rs 4.10 crore to a private firm. How does he manage to earn over Rs 3 crore in 5 years. I want to know the source of his earnings especially since he is just a class 9 dropout and has no job or ancestral property. He does not play in the IPL. What kind of business does he have?” Modi asked.

“I also want to point out that the properties gifted by late Raghunath Jha and Kanti Singh at Gopalganj and Patna respectively were mentioned as purchased properties. These two properties were gifted by them in 2005 in a bid to buy berths in the RJD cabinet,” Modi alleged.

“The current age of Tejashwi Yadav is around 31 years and as he is claiming that these two properties were purchased in 2005, when he was just a 15 or 16 year old minor boy, how could he have purchased those expensive properties? At present, Tejashwi Yadav owns 52 properties in different states including in Delhi,” Modi said.

“As these look dubious, investigating agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax should take cognisance of this matter. I will also lodge a complaint with the Election Commission,” Modi added.

“As we know, some of his properties like Delite Marketing Ltd, AK Infosis, AB Exports located at New Friends Colony in Delhi are being seized by the Enforcement Directorate,” Modi said.

“Like his father Lalu Prasad and mother Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav is also chargesheeted in the IRCTC scam. The trial of this case get delayed due to the lockdown. I expect that the trial will start soon,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

At present, Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and others are out on bail from the Delhi High Court in the IRCTC scam.

Modi said that Tejashwi is involved in cheating, money laundering and criminal conspiracy and he will go to jail like his father. Lalu Prasad has served jail terms for a number of years on corruption charges.

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi alleged that Tej Pratap Yadav owns 28 properties without having any job.

When asked about the Srijan scam that took place during the NDA government rule three years ago and there being no arrest as yet, Modi said that the case was transferred to the CBI and it is up to it to investigate. The ED is also conducting a separate investigation. The Bihar government has no role to play now.