BJP-JD(U) alliance a hit pair like Sachin and Sehwag: Rajnath Singh

Bhagalpur: Senior BJP leader and defence minister Rajnath Singh said here on Wednesday that the BJP and JD (U) duo were a superhit pair like the opening partnership of former batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

“People can talk about development being less or more but nobody can point a finger at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as far as corruption is concerned. Till today, there is no taint on Nitish Kumar.”

Addressing an election meeting in Bhagalpur, the defence minister said that a comparison can be made between 15 years of the RJD reign and the NDA regime.

He said, “People have seen the lantern period [referring to the RJD symbol] as well as the BJP-JD (U) government. The situation in Bihar has changed today. Electricity has reached every home. Facilities for road and water infrastructure facilities have been created.”

Speaking in Bhojpuri, Singh said, “The lantern has burst and oil has leaked: nothing will work now.”

“The BJP and JD (U) Alliance of Sachin and Sehwag is a superhit like the popular opening batting pair,” Singh said.

Referring to the situation at India-China border, he said everybody is aware of the proceedings. “All of you know what happened in the Valley,” he said. “It was the soldiers of the Bihar Regiment who sacrificed their lives and protected the pride of our motherland,” he added.

Singh assured the people that nobody can take even one inch of India’s territory.

He further said that the BJP will keep all the promises that the party has made.