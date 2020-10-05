BJP leader murder: Is this democracy in Bengal, asks BJP’s Patra

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday cried foul over the murder of its councillor in West Bengal and questioned if there was any democracy in the eastern state.

“I want to ask Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – is this the democracy in Bengal? She and her representatives visit different states to talk about injustices; so, I want to ask her — when will you visit the family of Manish Shukla?” party spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted.

“The death of BJP councillor Manish Shukla is shocking. He was murdered in front of Titagarh police station by people with covered faces. He was very close to BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh,” added Patra.

Shukla was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in North 24 Parganas’ Titagarh area. While the BJP leader blamed the TMC, the ruling party leaders claimed it was a fallout of infighting within the BJP.

Meanwhile, Patra also raised the murder of Shakti Singh Malik in Bihar and questioned the Rashtriya Janata Dal while allegedly quoting the victims wife’s that a prominent RJD leader was “demanding money” from her husband before he was killed.