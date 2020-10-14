BJP MP Locket Chatterjee writes to Shah on deteriorating law & order in Bengal

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to look into the law and order situation in West Bengal as it is turning out to be a ‘very violent state’ for the opposition political parties.

“I want to bring to your kind notice that West Bengal is turning out to be a very violent state for political parties to take part in opposition politics. As the election year is arriving, the state government and its administration are using violence to stop the opposition, especially the BJP, from taking part in any democratic political activity,” Chatterjee said in the letter.

The BJP MP also requested the Union Home Minister to look into the matter of chemicals used in water cannons during BJP’s protest march last week (October 8). She also condemned the killing of BJP leader Manush Shukla, who was shot dead by miscreants in Barrackpore.

“More than 110 BJP karyakartas faced similar killings for believing in their political ideologies. Political killings and violence by the police are not new for people in Bengal,” said the Lok Sabha MP from Hooghly district.

“I am hoping for better days,” she added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government for the deteriorating law and order situation and increasing political violence across the state.

“The moment I raise the issue of illegal bomb making; outlaws perpetrating violence – there is shocker in wait – Manish Shukla killing and now blast rips roof off club in Kolkata’s Beliaghata,” Dhankhar tweeted on Wednesday.

The Governor said that the recent events indicate most unfortunate spectacle for democracy unfolding in the state – as the government, supposedly the upholder of the rights of the citizens, is turning out its principal violator and tormentor.

“Incremental rise in human rights violations, relentless political violence, quelling of opposition, virtual free run to syndicate and police, corruption, unauthorised infesting of power corridors — all antithesis of democracy and rule of law,” he said.