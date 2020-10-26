BJP wins Leh Hill Development Council, Nadda calls it ‘historic’

New Delhi: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the first election of the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council, after the creation of Union Territory, top BJP leaders including its president JP Nadda extended their wishes and termed it ‘historic’.

“BJP’s victory in Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh election is historic. BJP has won 15 out of 26 seats. I congratulate Shri Hanyang Tsering Namgyal and all karyakartas of Ladakh unit of BJP. Gratitude to the people of Ladakh for their faith in BJP,” tweeted JP Nadda.

BJP leader and former general secretary of the party, Ram Madhav, who has been actively involved in the politics of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir said, “First major victory for BJP in UT Ladakh. BJP won 15 out of 26 seats in the Leh Autonomous District Council elections. Congrats team BJP, Ladakh UT.”

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh called it a “spectacular performance”. He tweeted, “Congratulations #BJP Leh for the spectacular performance and decisive victory in #LAHDC elections. This marks the beginning of a new journey of development of #Leh, as a part of the Union Territory of #Ladakh, under the leadership of PM Sh @NarendraModi.”

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that this victory is “crystal clear manifestation of support of people of Leh-Ladakh” for PM Modi. Naqvi tweeted, “Massive victory of @BJP4India in Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council election after abolition of 370 & Leh-Ladakh becoming UT is crystal clear manifestation of support of people of Leh-Ladakh for PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s commitment to “Sabka Sath,Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”