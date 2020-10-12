Blow to Congress in TN as Khushbu Sundar quits party, to join BJP

New Delhi: What could be viewed as a major blow to the Congress, actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar on Monday quit from the primary membership of the party. She is likely to jopin the BJP.

Khusbu, a prominent leader from Tamil Nadu, wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi conveying her decision to resign from the party. In her letter, Khusbu said that she was being “pushed and suppressed” by “few elements” seated at a higher level within the Congress.

“A few elements seated at a higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed,” Khushbu Sundar stated.

Meanwhile, Congress has removed Khushbu Sundar as its spokesperson.

“Smt. Khushbu Sundar is hereby dropped as AICC Spokesperson with immediate effect,” said a statement from Pranav Jha, party Secretary In-charge of Communications.

On Sunday (October 11), Khushbu Sundar had posted a tweet saying, “Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change you understand the difference between right n wrong. Change is inevitable (sic)”

Khusboo who joined Congress in 2014 after leaving DMK left for New Delhi on Sunday to meet BJP leaders, sources said.

She was likely to join the BJP on Monday in presence of JP Nadda ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections due next year.