Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea, rejects brother Showik’s plea

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Her brother Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea has, however, been rejected. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested them in September in connection with the drugs case.

Rhea got bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The court said, “Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in the police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform the investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai.”

Arrested on September 9 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug related case, Rhea has spent 28 days in custody till date. She was sent to extended judicial custody by a Special NDPS Court till October 20 on Tuesday.

Welcoming the court order, Maneshinde said, “Truth and justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Kotwal”.

“The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law. The hounding and witch hunt by three Central agencies — the CBI, ED and NCB — of Rhea should come to an end. We remain committed to the truth. ‘Satya Meva Jayate’,” said Maneshinde.

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai had extended the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty and others in the case till October 20. According to officials, as many as 14 persons arrested in the case were produced before the special court here through video conferencing for the grant of judicial custody.