CBI books HDIL’s Wadhawans in Rs 200 cr loan fraud, raids 10 places

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at 10 locations, including the residential premises of HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan in connection with Rs 200 crore loan from Yes Bank to a private company named Mack Star.

According to CBI officials, its sleuths carried out searches at the four office premises and six residential premises.

An official said that the agency raided the two official premises each of HDIL and Ashok and Jayesh Associates, a firm of chartered accountants.

The official said that the agency carried out searches at the residence of HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, HDIL group officials Waryam Singh, Amarpreet Singh, Bedkata Varthan, Lakhwinder Dayal Singh, as well as of Jayesh Sanghani and Ashok Kumar Gupta of the CA firm.

The CBI alleged that Yes Bank had given a loan to Mack Star in which HDIL was a minority shareholder. It further alleged that the funds transferred to Mack Star by Yes Bank as loan were transferred to accounts of HDIL group companies to repay its loan to the bank.