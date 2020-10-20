Published On: Tue, Oct 20th, 2020

CBI takes over TRP manipulation case of Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has taken over a case of alleged manipulation of television ratings point (TRP) from the Uttar Pradesh Police, which was registered in Lucknow.

TRPs of a channel or a programme are used to measure its popularity

A CBI official said, “The CBI has taken over the probe from Lucknow police on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government.”

According to the CBI official, a case was registered in Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station on the basis of a complaint.

The official said that a case has been registered against unidentified people with charges of manipulating TRPs on receiving payments.

TRPs of a channel or a programme are used to measure its popularity.

The alleged TRP scam came to the fore after the Mumbai Police earlier this month registered a case in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police have arrested some people in connection with the TRP scam.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com