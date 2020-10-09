Chameleons will be ashamed of Naidu: YSRCP leader on Rafale volte-face

Amaravati: Rajya Sabha member and senior YSRCP leader V Vijaysai Reddy said that even chameleons will be ashamed of the volte-face by opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu on the Rafale fighter jets deal.

“You castigated that there was a Rs 59,000 crore scam in acquiring Rafale fighter jets but with the same mouth you say that the country’s power has been strengthened by the same aircraft,” said Reddy.

He said that even chameleons will feel ashamed about this turnaround.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy has also lashed out at Naidu for his volte-face politics.

“When Naidu was in power, he tweeted that Rafale was a scam to impress ally Congress party. After losing power, he is tweeting that Rafale is the pride of the country,” said Vishnuvardhan.

He questioned Naidu on how long he will continue his vole-face or U-turn politics.

On Thursday, Naidu had tweeted praising the Rafale fighter jets.