Covid underscores need for greater global cooperation: President

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that the Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the need for greater global cooperation to ensure collective health and economic well-being, expressing hope that the international community will soon find a solution to the pandemic.

He was speaking after accepting letters of credence from the Ambassador of Switzerland and the High Commissioners of Malta and Botswana in a virtual ceremony.

Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland, and the High Commissioners of Malta and Botswana, Reuben Gauci and Gilbert Shimane Mangole respectively, presented their credentials to Kovind.

Speaking on the occasion, President Kovind conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their new assignments and noted that India enjoyed warm and friendly relations with all the three countries. “Our ties are deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity.”

The President also thanked their governments for supporting India’s candidature for the non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2021-22, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

He expressed the optimism that the international community will emerge stronger and more resilient from the pandemic crisis.