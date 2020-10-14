Day after release, Mehbooba meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: A day after she was released, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti met former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah at her residence in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Later Omar Abdullah tweeted that she had accepted a request by Farooq Abdullah for a meeting on Thursday by the Gupkar declaration signatories.

“My father and I called on Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq Sb’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon,” Omar tweeted.

Earlier Mehbooba Mufti held a meeting with the PDP leadership.

The three former Chief Ministers were slapped with Public Safety Act (PSA) after their detention following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

In an audio message after her release on Tuesday evening, Mehbooba said Article 370’s revocation was a ‘black decision on a black day’.

She said people of J&K have to work unanimously for resolution of the Kashmir Issue.