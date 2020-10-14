Published On: Wed, Oct 14th, 2020

Day after release, Mehbooba meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: A day after she was released, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti met former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah at her residence in Srinagar on Wednesday.

My father and I called on Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being

Later Omar Abdullah tweeted that she had accepted a request by Farooq Abdullah for a meeting on Thursday by the Gupkar declaration signatories.

“My father and I called on Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq Sb’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon,” Omar tweeted.

Earlier Mehbooba Mufti held a meeting with the PDP leadership.

The three former Chief Ministers were slapped with Public Safety Act (PSA) after their detention following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

In an audio message after her release on Tuesday evening, Mehbooba said Article 370’s revocation was a ‘black decision on a black day’.

She said people of J&K have to work unanimously for resolution of the Kashmir Issue.

