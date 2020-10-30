EC revokes star campaigner status to Kamal Nath

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday revoked senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple model code violations

“If any campaign is done by Kamal Nath from now onwards, the entire expenditure will be borne by the candidate in whose constituency campaign is being undertaken,” the Election Commission said in its order.

The apex poll body has slammed Kamal Nath for using the word ‘item’ for a woman candidate and said that the usage of the word for a lady constitutes a violation of advisory issued by the Commission.

Taking another complaint in notice where the Congress leader has spoken against current state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Commission said that its report confirms the violation of the model code of conduct.

The poll panel had issued a notice to Kamal Nath after he used the jibe against BJP candidate, Imarti Devi, at a poll rally a few days ago. This drew angry reactions from the ruling party. The notice was issued following a complaint by the BJP and reference by the National Commission for Women on Kamal Nath’s distasteful comments.

Addressing a poll meeting last week in Gwalior’s Dabra town; whose assembly seat Imarti Devi is contesting for, Kamal Nath said the Congress candidate was a “simple person” unlike his opponent who was an “item”.