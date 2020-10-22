Fake gigolo club busted in Delhi

New Delhi: A fake gigolo club has been busted in Delhi and an accused who used to cheat victims assuming a fictitious identify and encouraged them to join the club, arrested.

The accused Ankit Kumar created a website and put up his mobile number on it. The site offered gigolo club membership packages and promised handsome returns.

The interested person would call up the given number and the accused promised the person good income opportunities for minimal joining fees.

“The accused used to take the payments online in his electronic wallet, bank accounts or in cash after meeting them in the Janak Puri area. After the amount has been transferred accused used to block the victim’s number,” said Deepak Puroit, DCP West.

The matter came to light when a complaint was lodged by a Delhi resident wherein he alleged that he has been defrauded of around Rs 11,000 in the name of joining in Gigolo club.

The victim was made to transfer the amount online and later called near Janak Puri but once the victim transferred the amount, his number was blocked by the accused.

On the basis of technical surveillance and secret information, a raid was conducted and the accused apprehended near his Uttam Nagar house.

“The mobile phones used by the accused to call victims and mentioned on his deceiving website were also recovered from his possession. The bank accounts, PayTM accounts (having around total balance around Rs.23 lakh) used by the acccused for receiving the money have also been identified and the accounts frozen. Further investigations are on and role of other co-accused is being probed,” added the officer.