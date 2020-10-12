‘Farooq Gandhi’ or ‘Rahul Abdullah’, 2 sides of same coin: BJP on Farooq Abdullah’s China support

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday slammed National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah’s statement regarding Article 370 that has created a row, urging him to “go and settle at any place he pleases” if it irks him so much.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party alleging that the Congress has opened a new office in Turkey, a nation known for its anti-India stance.

“Whether you call them Farooq Gandhi or Rahul Abdullah, there’s no difference between the two. Both are the same, totally same. Both are two sides of the same coin,” Patra said.

Upping the ante against Abdullah for his latest interview that has created a massive row, Patra said, “The kind of softness about Pakistan and China and the kind of shamelessness about India raise a lot of questions in themselves.”

He further asked, “Does it suit an MP to question the sovereignty of the country, question the independence of the country? Are these not anti-nationals?”

“Farooq Abdullah can go and settle at any place he pleases if it irks him so much,” Patra said.

Patra was referring to the controversial statement of Abdullah where he said that he hopes that Article 370 will be restored in Jammu & Kashmir with China’s support. The NC leader had also blamed the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 for the recent Chinese incursions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

“In a way, Farooq Abdullah justifies China’s expansionist mindset in his interview. At the same time, he makes another anti-India comment that if he gets a chance in the future, he will bring Article 370 back with China’s help,” said Patra.

The BJP did not stop at that and brought in Rahul Gandhi, Congress signing an MoU with the Chinese Communist Party, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s controversial comment labelling an internal Indian matter as “bilateral” in Parliament, among other instances.

“Rahul Gandhi became a hero in Pakistan by questioning the surgical strikes and Balakot air strikes. Today Farooq Abdullah has become a hero in China,” alleged the BJP.