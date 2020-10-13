Published On: Tue, Oct 13th, 2020

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti released from detention

Srinagar: Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and head of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti has been released from preventive detention after over 14 months.

Mufti was detained along with other mainstream politicians on August 5, 2019

Rohit Kansal, J&K government spokesman, tweeted that “Ms Mehbooba Mufti is being released.”

Mufti was detained along with other mainstream politicians on August 5, 2019, the day Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated and the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir was reorganised as a Union territory.

All other senior mainstream J&K politicians including NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, who were also detained on August 5 last year, have already been released.

