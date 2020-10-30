Four Indian fishermen rescued: Indian Coast Guard

Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard said on Friday that it successfully coordinated the rescue operation of four Tamil Nadu fishermen on Thursday evening amid rough seas.

An Indian fishing boat drifted into Sri Lankan waters due to a technical snag and all the four crew were marooned.

On receiving information, the Indian Coast Guard coordinated with the High Commission of India in Colombo, and the authorities of the Fisheries Department and established communication with the distressed crew and ascertained their condition.

The Indian Coast Guard station at Mandapam in Tamil Nadu communicated with the Naval Detachment at Ramathapuram and effectively coordinated for timely assistance to the marooned crew and successful towing of their disabled boat to Indian waters and ensured their safe return to home.

The four rescued fishermen are natives of Mandapam.

They were reportedly stranded in the sea, braving the vagaries of rough weather for two days.